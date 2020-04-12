The film director is accused of racism against Mexicans, assaults and asking for sexual favors in exchange for work

Alexandra Haydee she was harassed for years by the film director Carlos Marcovich and he couldn’t take it anymore The Mexican actress went to the media to denounce the Argentine for harassment, assaults and racism.

In an interview with De Primera Mano, Alejandra recounted the first time that she also suffered harassment from the photographer.

“All the time I was drunk, that’s where the harassment started”, He expressed about the occasion on which he worked with him in a video of the Camila group, which finally did not see the light, due to Marcovich’s bad behavior.

“I would do whatever it takes to eat you complete kisses,” said the actress wrote to him after the failed project. “Do not you answer him”.

“I’m warning you that I don’t want anything with you”, he clarified.

The Mexican Actress, Alejandra Haydee, denounces in the Program @VentaneandoUno who was harassed by Film Director Carlos Marcovich. And it is already advised to legally denounce it. Summon other women who have been harassed as well. pic.twitter.com/SMJ5l9WJFk – Maria (@ Maria78Maria78) April 7, 2020

After that painful incident, Marcovich called Alejandra to film “The Hotel”. “I flew to Playa del Carmen and when I got there he said, ‘If you want the character, you have to have a relationship with me … I’m serious.'”

Alejandra returned to Mexico City, refusing to do sexual favors in exchange for the role.

“ANDA supported me, then I came back and said I’m going to give you a small character”, he said, but did not accept.

The third time the director attacked the actress was when he contacted her to invite her to see the film, in which she did not participate. He did not want to go and insulted her. I told him you know what, “this is bullying.”

Alejandra confirmed that a group of victims is forming, since the director was to make racist insults against Mexicans and assault actresses during filming.

This case is reminiscent of Harvey Weinstein, the famous American producer who will spend the rest of his life in prison for sexual assault.

