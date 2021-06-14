If you want noise-canceling headphones, the Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale for € 149 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a wireless noise-canceling headphones, take note because this offer interests you. The Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale right now on Amazon and you can get them for only 149 euros.

A few months ago we got to know Samsung’s best True Wireless headphones to date. We are talking about the Galaxy Buds Pro, the most current model of the South Korean company that stands out for offering the advanced features most demanded by users.

For this reason, If you want to buy noise-canceling wireless headphones, the Galaxy Buds Pro are one of the options you have to consider. Right now they are on sale at Amazon Spain and you can buy them for only 149.87 euros in purple and for 154.04 euros in black.

This is an excellent opportunity to buy these much cheaper Samsung True Wireless headphones. Its price on the official website is 239.89 euros and if we take a look at Amazon’s history we can see that they have been for less than 150 euros on a few occasions, so that it is a good time to acquire them.

Samsung’s most advanced active noise canceling headphones that lets you switch between cancellation and ambient sound.

In our analysis of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro we could see that we are facing excellent wireless headphones. They offer very effective active noise cancellation Thanks to both its technology and its pads, which create the necessary vacuum to separate the user from outside noise and work as a good passive insulator.

According to the brand, they are capable of blocking 99% of ambient noise. The Galaxy Buds Pro app allows you to select between four levels of noise cancellation, so you can easily choose the option that best suits your needs.

Autonomy is another highlight of these headphones.

Autonomy is another highlight of these headphones. Each helmet offers up to five hours of uninterrupted use, a figure that rises up to 18 hours with the charging case. In addition, it has fast and wireless charging for your convenience.

These wireless headphones are especially interesting for users who have a Samsung mobile, since they offer some exclusive functions of their ecosystem. Among them is spatial audio or the ability to switch between two devices automatically.

