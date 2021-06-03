If you want a smart home, start here: plugs to control everything

With smart plugs you will control the operation of all appliances and save on electricity bills. Photo: Getty Images.

Home automation is much more than cell-controlled lights. Smart plugs are also a fundamental piece in a modern home, since they allow us to take control of devices from a distance and even allow us to save energy. How? These are some tips that you can apply with many of the models on the market.

Why do I need a smart plug?

Depending on your needs, the use of a smart plug can bring you many benefits at home. You can, for example, have control over a device that does not have a switch or remote control, since you could turn on a fan or a light that you have at home. Thus, the plug will determine when the device receives electrical current, something that you can control from your cell phone remotely no matter where you are.

Other advantages is the energy saving, since with the help of the device software you can configure schedules so that the plug turns on and off automatically without having to be aware of its operation. Thus, if what you want is that a fan works only a couple of hours a day, you will only have to program the hours so that the plug is in charge of turning on the device at the defined time.

Are they difficult to configure?

Like smart bulbs, smart plugs are configured through the manufacturer’s official app.

Once placed in the electrical network, we can locate them from the application and pair them with our cell phone by configuring the wireless network that we have at home. Once that is done, the plug will be controlled through the app with ease.

In addition, with the help of voice assistants we can control them in a very simple way through voice commands with which to order the on and off of our plugs quickly.

Which plug to choose?

Most of the smart plugs that you will find in the marking are practically similar, and they all focus on doing the same thing: cutting off the electrical current remotely.

Read more

With the idea of ​​presenting you with several different solutions, we leave you with several models that could be very interesting:

EasyTao 4 Pack

Wifi Smart Plug Pack of 4. Photo: amazon.com.mx

This four-unit package is one of the best-selling models on Amazon, since, for that price, each unit comes out at a very low cost. They are compatible with Alexa, Google Home and IFFTT.

Lloyd’s Smart Contact

Smart Plug WiFi Smart Plug. Photo: amazon.com.mx

This model from Lloyd’s is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFFTT recipes, and its excellent price makes it a fantastic option for those who want to start with a smart unit at home.

Tp-Link Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303. Photo: amazon.com.mx

This Tp-Link proposal offers a solution in power strip format that includes 3 power sockets and two USB ports. All these power outlets are configurable from the official application, so we will have a total of 5 power points controllable from the cell phone or the smart assistant you use.

TP-Link Kasa Smart

Mini WiFi Socket, Kasa Smart WiFi Wall Socket. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Another idea from Tp-Link that seeks to offer a recessed solution so that we can enjoy a fully integrated smart plug in the wall. It has two power outlets, each with its manual power button in case you need it.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We can receive a part of the purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | Miraculously this pedestrian was unharmed in a collision between vehicles