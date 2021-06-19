If you want a powerful laptop, this one from HP has 12GB of RAM and Ryzen 7: Amazon has lowered it by 80 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It is always a good time to change laptops, especially if we find some irreplaceable offers that are never repeated over time, and one of the best brands when it comes to laptops, HP, you have a device right now that you are going to love, not only for its price, but also for its features.

And is that sometimes it is very difficult to find a balance between productivity and entertainment in our laptops, and more if we look for a good price that allows us to have a laptop that can move practically all the games on the market and at the same time that it can make use of all day-to-day productivity apps for office or college work.

And now this 15.6-inch HP laptop at only € 569.99 at Amazon, is a unique opportunity due to its € 80 discount that you already have applied, and on offer with units and limited time.

This is the best laptop you can buy at only € 569.99 ideal for the best productivity and entertainment

This 15.6-inch HP laptop at € 569.99 and with a discount of 12% compared to its previously marked price, has an excellent rating among users and you can receive it with full guarantee at home during the next few days.

This laptop has the aforementioned screen 15.6 inches at FullHD resolution, and carries inside the Ryzen 7-4700U processor powered by an AMD Radeon graphics processor. The offer model is marketed with no less than 12GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD hard drive, ensuring the maximum writing and reading speed.

Of course, you must bear in mind that it comes without an operating system, so you need a valid license, although this gives us total freedom to focus our computer according to our possibilities.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.