If you use TikTok you have three months of Spotify Premium for free | Technology

What’s new about TikTok is offering three free months of premium service on Spotify. We tell you how to get hold of this promotion step by step.

TikTok came as a breath of fresh air to the social networks of the moment. The short video format inherited from Vine, but with the inclusion of a thousand and one effects, made millions of users in the world set their eyes on this new application.

The social network was not without controversy, although most came at a time when the administration of the former president of the United States was starting a technological conflict with China. Nowadays the social network has got rid of the accusations and enjoys mostly happy users, in addition to the support of services such as Spotify.

In fact, Right now the social network has made a collaboration with the streaming music service to offer three months of the premium plan completely free. In order to access this offer, the only conditions are to be a TikTok user, not to have used Spotify Premium in the past and not to have any payment plan on Spotify.

If we are sure of meeting these two conditions, what we have to do is open the TikTok application on our device. Once inside the application you have to go to our profile, in the upper left corner an icon similar to that of a turntable appears. This icon is the indication that we are eligible for the promotion.

Pressing this icon opens a new section in which the promotion is discussed. This section tells us the reasons why Spotify is one of the best streaming music services. You have to go through all these elements until you reach the end, because that is where the message that says “Get 3 months free” is found..

Once we click on that message, the Spotify page will open to claim those three months. On that page we are told that the offer is only valid for Spotify Premium Individual, it does not work for family or couple accounts. The only thing left is to write all the data in order to start enjoying the advantages of Spotify.

In addition, TikTok offers a code to share with users who do not use the application and a button that serves the same purpose. By using this you can send a link to our friends or acquaintances to register in the application and take advantage of the Spotify offer.

The promotion is interesting for the summer since many users spend more time away from home, so it can be useful to be able to download the playlists and not have to consume data. In addition, having a payment plan avoids ads.

If you do not have a TikTok account and you are going to create one explicitly to take advantage of the promotion, we recommend that you follow the ComputerHoy account to always be up to date with all our analysis in video format.