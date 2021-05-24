If you use one of these Android applications, your personal data may be compromised

More than 100 million users would be affected by this new vulnerability.

We recently informed you of a study according to which 2 out of 5 Android devices are in danger of being hacked and now the cybersecurity company Check Point Research has produced a report that reveals that almost two dozen applications have had their users’ personal data compromised.

If you have Astro Guru, T’Leva or Logo Maker installed you should remove them immediately

This Check Point Research investigation reveals that this new vulnerability is caused by a misuse by developers of third-party cloud services and what affects more than 100 million users worldwide.

This cybersecurity company found sensitive data publicly available in real-time databases that are connected to various Android apps that have between 10,000 and 10 million downloads. Among the personal data compromised by these apps we find email addresses, chat messages, passwords, and photos.

This report reveals some concrete examples of applications that put our data at risk, among which we must highlight three: Astro Guru, T’Leva and Logo Maker.

Astro Guru, an astrology app, and Logo Maker, a graphic design app, have reached the 10 million downloadss, while T’Leva is a taxi app with 50,000 downloads.

This investigation identified that private data was extracted from each of them and that they are the following:

Astro Guru: user name, date of birth, gender, location, email and payment information.T’Leva: chat messages between drivers and passengers, full names of users, phone numbers and locations (both destination and pick-up).Logo Maker: email, password, username, user ID.

According to Check Point Software’s director of mobile research, Aviran Hazum, these vulnerabilities have not yet been fixed because “most of the applications we have analyzed continue to expose the data now.

The collection of this type of personal data by a malicious actor is really worrying because it exposes us to attacks as harmful as theft and identity theft, so we strongly recommend that If you have one of these applications installed, uninstall them as soon as possible.

