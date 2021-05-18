If you take out car insurance, will they already check the ITV?

AECA-ITV has requested Congress to make it mandatory to verify the validity of the ITV when any insurance for a vehicle is contracted or renewed.

The fight against high absenteeism at ITVs keep going. According to the latest data, more than 1 million cars still have not passed inspection mandatory despite the fact that it was his turn by date, a figure that seems to skyrocket year after year. Faced with this major road safety problem, the main organizations in the sector are now urgently calling for new measures to toughen regulations.

A) Yes, AECA-ITV, the association that integrates almost all ITVs in Spain, has requested the Congress of Deputies, during the round table called “Safe Mobility” organized by the Alliance for Road Safety and the Road Safety Commission of the hemicycle, the Obligation to verify the validity of the ITV in the hiring, renewal and subrogation of insurance policies.

From AECA-ITV they already formally request the need to “establish the obligation for vehicle insurance companies to verify the validity of the ITV in the hiring, renewal and subrogation of insurance policies, in the same way that they currently do. ITV stations checking that all the vehicles that carry out the inspection have a valid mandatory insurance policy ”, as Guillermo Magaz, managing director of the association has explained.

More than 1 million cars still do not pass the ITV.

AECA-ITV considers that, only in this way, “it would be possible to significantly reduce the number of vehicles that circulate with expired ITV and, therefore, road safety will be improved”.

In addition, the association has also highlighted before Congress the need to “further promote road safety courses taught by the General Directorate of Traffic, the Civil Guard, Local Police and foundations / associations in Schools and Training Centers, contributing the real value of ITV to society as a tool to save lives and protect the environment ”.