If you still don’t have your V16 emergency car light, now there is one at a bargain price, for only € 14.99 | Motor

The DGT already approves dozens of V16 signal lights, which you will soon have to carry in your car. One of them goes down in price and becomes a golden opportunity if you haven’t bought one yet.

You may have heard of them, but you may not. In case you still do not know, it is a matter of time before it is mandatory to replace the road warning triangles with the new V16 emergency lights, which will prevent dozens of accidents. The DGT has already decided and now it is the drivers’ turn.

If you haven’t gotten one yet, it won’t be for lack of variety. Here we tell you everything you need to know about these lights, although a key detail is that their price always moves around € 20, or almost always: now PcComponentes sells a V16 light model approved by the DGT for only € 14, € 99.

V16 emergency light for € 14.99

It is one of the cheapest prices seen for one of these bulbs, at least for a model that has the DGT seal, something that you should always keep in mind when buying it.

The reason why these lights are going to end up being mandatory is that, from the moment an accident or breakdown occurs until the triangles are placed, the possibility of being run over is quite high, and this happens many times every year.

For this reason, these lights are perfect, because they can be placed without having to leave the car and have a much greater visibility over long distances, even in fog or rain.

V16 flashlight: write down this name because it will be one of the most listened to in the coming months with the entry into force of the new roadside assistance rule.

Of course, all these lights are waterproof and offer a fairly high autonomy. With three AA batteries they give up to three years of battery life, although it is advisable to always check that it is perfectly operational.

Shipping by PcComponentes is totally free from Spain, so all are advantages: this V16 light is one of the cheapest and you also do not have to pay postage of any kind to any place in the Peninsula.

