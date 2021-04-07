If you solve this puzzle you will know the date of the Google I / O 2021 developer conference | Technology

We don’t know how many people know how to encode on punch cards, but if you want to be worthy of Google’s 2021 I / O Developer Conference, you better learn …

Google has already made it a tradition: to advertise the date of your most important software conference of the year, hides it inside some puzzles that you can only solve if you are a developer … or you know how to use the Google search engine.

Just a few days ago we learned that Apple’s WWDC 2021 developer conference will take place on June 7-11. Today Google announce yours, call I / O 2021, for a few days before, of May 18-20. In between is Microsoft’s Build 2021, which will be held from May 25 to 27. They have a whole year for three and they get together in just 15 days … But that’s how marketing works.

They all have in common that they are developer conferences, that is, they focus on software and operating systems. But something new in hardware is always announced, although they are not usually mobile. Speakers, headphones, home devices, laptops, those things.

The three also share that this year, like last, they will be completely virtual and free.

Various conferences and keynotes will be held, and online visitors will be able to participate in question and answer sessions, developer interviews, online testing of new Google products, and other virtual activities.

The star is supposed to be Android 12, since the new version of Android will be launched around that time. Google will take the opportunity to show its news and, perhaps, present a new product associated with it.

The new Chromecast comes with many improvements, such as 4K resolution and a completely new interface. It is officially on sale now.

As we explained in the introduction, to reveal the date Google proposes a collection of 10 puzzles focused on developers, where you have to know things like writing on a punch card like those used in the early days of computing.

It is not easy, but if you want to solve them all, 9to5Google has published the solution.

A very interesting month of May awaits us in the field of operating systems and software. Google will be the first to present its news for 2021. The I / O 2021 conference will take place from May 18 to 20.