If you resist capsules, this Cecotec espresso machine is a good alternative, and for only 69 euros | Technology

Real coffee makers tend to prefer espresso machines, such as the one that Cecotec sells at a very affordable price in its online store and that comes with a vaporizer.

Coffee is one of the most consumed beverages worldwide, and although capsule coffee machines are comfortable and popular, lovers of authentic coffee do not go to this new format, which no matter how fast it is, does not have the same taste or the same smell.

It is espresso machines that they prefer, although most models are quite expensive. Most, not all, and that is there are brands that sell cheap espresso machines, such as the Spanish Cecotec, which has one for only 69 euros in its online store.

This coffee maker is perfect for espresso and cappuccino lovers. It has a tray that keeps the cups warm, as well as a double outlet and an adjustable vaporizer.

It is a competitive price in a sector where prices normally exceed 100 euros, and also with some more than interesting features.

The Cecotec Power Espresso 20 has a double outlet, to prepare two coffees at the same time, as well as a steamer and an easy-to-clean removable water tank. It comes with all the necessary accessories.

The upper tray heats the cups, in case you want to leave yours resting in it.

In addition to espresso-type coffees, it also makes cappuccino. Its tank is 1.5L, so it has more than enough capacity to prepare one or two but several cups at once.

There are certain things to keep in mind when buying a coffee maker, although if you have already decided on one of this type and are on a tight budget, this model from Cecotec is a good first step.

The design is also quite striking, with stainless steel finishes that have little to envy those of other coffee machines that are much more expensive.

