If you receive this e-mail, delete it immediately: what they could get

If you have an account email Surely you have ever received a message of dubious origin. The objective of these e-mails is usually clear: steal your data to get money. To achieve this, they develop strategies that range from identity theft to fraudulent emails.

In this line, the National Cybersecurity Institute (Incibe) denounced this week the sending of emails on behalf of the banks Bankia and ING to its members to try to get their passwords to access their bank accounts and steal the money in them.

As reported by the Incibe, in the message that reaches your email inbox you can read that “¡¡Your account has been blocked! ”, With this they notify the user that as of a mentioned date they will change the security system and that to register, they must enter their access data.

If you receive this email, delete it immediately

The platform explains that these types of messages should be distrusted at all times. And it is that in case of having the bank account blocked, that will never be the way to carry out the password change process.