“If you really love Atlético, you have to give more”

05/20/2021

On at 20:19 CEST

Martí Grau

The former Atlético de Madrid footballer, Juanfran Torres, was critical of Joao Félix’s performance at Atlético de Madrid. In an interview granted to COPE, Juanfran considers that the Portuguese needs to improve his level with the mattress club. “If you really love and feel Atlético, you have to give more. I trust him“.

The Spanish side also believes that the level of the footballer is affected by the price of his signing. “For what it cost him, it’s normal for him to lose his temper“. Atlético acquired the player in the summer of 2019, in an operation with Benfica that would be closed for 127 million euros.

After two seasons with the colchoneros, the player still seems to have not fully adapted to the team. Although it is clear that the player has a level, Juanfran does not know if he will finally end up fitting into the rojiblanco club. “It has to adapt, you can see that it has quality. Another thing is if he sees that he has no future at Atlético“.

Joao Félix or Griezmann?

In recent days there has been talk of a possible trick between the Portuguese footballer and the French from Barça. Given the ignorance of Joao Félix on a personal level, with whom he did not share a dressing room, the Spaniard stays with Griezmann. “Antoine is brutal. With João I would have to be with him and see if he is one of mine or not“.

With Atlético just one day away from being proclaimed champion of the League, Juanfran analyzes Joao Félix’s performance. One of the reference players for the future of the mattress club that with Simeone seems not to finish offering the expected level.