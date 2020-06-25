The Florida coronavirus pandemic situation is spiraling out of control, but the NBA He remains hopeful that he can play the remainder of the season in the bubble and on a very tight schedule. Unveiling it is one of the great unknowns that remains to be resolved, and the CEO of Orlando Magic, Alex Martins, he does not see anything clear. « We are going to have to watch at least three games every day, having to establish the disinfection protocol well. I think we will have basketball throughout the day, » he said in words collected by SportsYahoo.