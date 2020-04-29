Playing with the mobile phone has become a very widespread custom, since with the increase in size and power of the same in recent years, the experience of playing on these devices has become increasingly accessible, and also more satisfying.

However, let’s be clear, the experience will never be the same as when we play on a console or PC. But, although it will never be the same, we can get closer, as much as possible, this.

And one of the best ways to try to do it is through a controller. And today we are going to show you a controller that, If you play games like Call Of Duty or PUBG on your smartphone, you need yes or yes.

This is the Baseus wireless controller you need to play on mobile

Mobile games, be the PUBG, Call of Duty or other similar games are designed to be played with the hands, and although they are compatible with a controller, there are times when this compatibility is far from ideal, since playing with a lifelong controller such as those on PlayStation or Xbox may be less accurate. Although, if what you are playing is a GBA emulator, things change.

For this reason, today we are going to show you this Baseus command, which is also reduced 38% on Aliexpress, and that allows us to have a hybrid gameplay experience, and that is similar to the command of the Black Shark or the one that Xiaomi launched to play with its Redmi K20, that is, it is a controller that is placed at one end of the device, specifically, on the left.

With this, we can control movement of our character, as well as the four action buttons on the left side, and triggers to aim or launch the secondary grenade In case you are playing a shooter, while the other side we will control it with our own hand, which when shooting, can be much more accurate. And it is that, as we have told you, these games are designed to be played this way, and not with a traditional controller, which, on some occasions, may not be ideal.

This controller works by wireless connectivity, and has an internal 340 mAh rechargeable battery using microUSB connectivity. Further, It is compatible with Android IP, and it has a pretty good build, that ensures a good grip when playing, something that, in a controller, is most important.

Its installation is simple, since it is enough to introduce your device, which must have a width that goes from 73 millimeters to 86 millimeters, after this, it remains only to adjust the clamp so that it is placed stably next to your smartphone.

