If you need a job, they offer $ 20,000 a month on this vacancy. At Job portal daily they publish hundreds of vacant places, some may be for you. They have a place to work as Commercial Director. The work is in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco.

The registry To apply for this vacancy ends on July 4. The contract is for undefined time, Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. With legal benefits.

If you are looking for a job, this may be your opportunity. Photo: Reforma

Requirements for the vacancy:

Bachelor of Business Administration, with title.

3-4 years of verifiable experience as commercial director or regional commercial manager.

Having your own car.

Basic English.

Transversal competences: Communication, Leadership, Planning and organization, Decision making / evaluations.

Features:

Planning, organization, direction and control of the human, material resources and the budget of the area.

Mainly serve the metropolitan area of ​​Guadalajara.

Supervision of branch managers in their charge.

Develop and execute plans, business strategies, marketing and promotion of new business opportunities.

Explore and develop the market, segments and subsegments.

Strengthen the position of the company and the brand in the market.

Continuous improvement programs in the area and in the company.

Develop, comply with and enforce internal rules and regulations.

Develop training and education programs for personnel in the commercial area.

Management of KPI’s in the area

Sales, collection, inventories, humans, etc.

Generation and sending of various reports to the general management.

If you want to apply for this job offer, click on THIS LINK. If you don’t have an account in Employment Portal, click here.