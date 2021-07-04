If you missed it, the most watched of the week – Telemundo Miami (51)

These are some of the most viewed stories this week on Telemundo51.com:

LIAM’S MOTHER EXTRADITED FOR ACCUSATIONS OF MURDERING HER SON

The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son, Liam Husted, in the Mountain Springs area when the body of the minor was discovered on May 28 by some hikers, arrived in Las Vegas after being extradited from Denver. Samantha Moreno Rodríguez is currently facing a murder charge.

The extradition of the woman occurred more quickly after the suspect waive his extradition hearing in Colorado. Moreno Rodriguez was arrested in Denver, Colorado after having escaped from his home in California where she left a note for her husband where he said “I’m sorry it was like that.”

The prosecution stated that they have an affidavit of her admitted strangling him for 15 minutes.

Following the discovery of the child’s body, the police tried to identify Liam Husted by revealing a portrait of him. A week later, a friend of the mother managed to identify the child and went to the authorities in San José, California.

After collaboration with the Las Vegas police, the mother was identified as the main suspect and she was arrested a day later in the company of another person who, according to the authorities, is not related to the case. Las Vegas police revealed that Liam Husted was killed, although no further details or causes of death have been released.

MIAMI FIREMAN FINDS HIS DAUGHTER AMONG DEBRIS OF COLLAPSED BUILDING ON MIAMI BEACH

The body of the little daughter of a firefighter in the city of Miami was found among the rubble of the tower that collapsed in Surfside last week and whose death toll is already around 24 dead, while more than a hundred people are still wanted .

The finding was made on Thursday afternoon and that the youngest was just seven years old. Meanwhile, the mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, expressed solidarity with the family and asked to respect the privacy of the relatives at this time, said that the discovery of the minor has been “very painful” and that as the father of a child of the same age You can’t imagine the pain the firefighter and his family go through.

For its part, the Fire Department of the city of Miami issued a statement in which they confirmed the recovery of the body during the night of Thursday.

The search for survivors among the ruins of the building stopped for 15 hours on Thursday, after they decided to assess the risk of possible collapse of the adjoining tower that remained standing and whose bases had had a few inches of displacement. Towards the end of the day, the Mayor of Surfside noted that rescue efforts were resuming “in full swing.”

AFTER A MONTH OF WAITING, THEY CLAIM A PRIZE OF $ 516 MILLION FROM THE MEGA MILLIONS

Overnight, five Pennsylvania residents became billionaires after claiming their lottery ticket at a store on Friday. Additionally, this award is the ninth largest awarded since the game began in 2002.

The winning ticket, which equates to a total win of $ 516,000,000, was sold on May 21 at a Bucks County 7-Eleven, making it the largest Mega Millions prize Pennsylvania has won since the state joined. to the game in 2010.

This Friday’s accumulated goes up and up as there are no winners in the last draws.

“The winners live in small communities in eastern Pennsylvania and want to keep their lives as normal as possible,” said Kurt Panouses of the Panouses Law Firm.

A Pittsburgh man won a $ 149 million prize on May 20, 2014, and a Virginia trucker passing through Pennsylvania en route took home the $ 153 million jackpot on July 21, 2015. The winners, a trust company of Five people named Peace of Mind, will handle the $ 254,233,980 that will be awarded to the winning family.

RAFFLE FREE HOLIDAYS FOR A YEAR IN PRESTIGIOUS HOTEL CHAIN

Hotel chain IHG Hotels & Resorts continues to promote a contest that would give one lucky traveler from the United States the chance to win back a year of lost adventure with 365 days of epic hotel experiences at various IHG locations, including InterContinental, Kimpton and Holiday. Inn Express.

“The contest, which aims to restore lost time, memories and travel experiences to guests in 2020, is part of IHG’s new Epic Department, a program that will help guests realize their travel dreams. Whether it’s exploring the Grand Canyon, enjoying the magic of Napa Valley with a hot air balloon experience, or swimming with whale sharks in the Maldives, IHG has a hotel for wherever you want to go and wherever you want to stay, “the statement said. of the company.

The IHG Hotels chain will raffle free stays at its properties around the world for one year.

IHG Hotels indicates that this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity comes with exclusive benefits. To enter the contest, wanderlust travelers are invited to access Instagram and Twitter and “tell IHG why they need an epic vacation, without telling IHG they need an epic vacation,” using #IHGTellMeContest and tagging @ ihghotels. The winner will be announced on August 2.

IHG will accept entries from June 22 to July 20. Entries will be collected on Instagram and Twitter and must tag @IHGhotels and include #IHGTellMeContest. Click here for a list of terms and conditions.