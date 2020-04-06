         If you miss music festivals, this weekend you have one in ‘Minecraft’

Among many other things, the pandemic we are experiencing this spring of 2020 has smashed thousands of concerts and festivals across the planet. For this reason, many artists are performing live on the Internet to be connected with their audience.

Open Pit, the team behind some ephemeral music festivals (watch out for puns: Coalchella, Firefest or Mine Gala), has just announced Nether Meant: a music festival that seeks to raise funds for a good cause.

The interesting point of this festival is that will take place within ‘Minecraft’. Some well-known projects will participate such as American Football, Anamanaguchi (I recommend listening to the soundtrack they made for the ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’ video game) or Baths.

How to follow this festival live

It will be at 6PM EST on Saturday, April 11: one hour less in cities like Mexico City or Bogotá, while in Spain we will have to stay up late (coincides with 00:00 on Sunday, April 12).

Nether Meant festival will take place in a fictional space called “Elsewither”, and all ‘Minecraft’ users will be able to attend. The instructions are detailed on the project’s website, but it will be as easy as following the steps below:

Open Minecraft

Do click on “Multiplayer”

Click on “add server” and enter “PLAY.ELSEWITHER.CLUB” in the address bar

Activate the Server Resource Pack and enjoy

Before the event it will be possible to buy VIP passes, and all the profits generated In this way they will go to Good360: an American charity that helps companies donate excess merchandise to charities instead of destroying it (something that may be very necessary in these weeks of confinement).

Anyway, if you don’t have minecraftThe good news is that you can also follow the festival via Twitch. As we said, it is not the first time that Open Pit organizes concerts within Minecraft, but this time the festival seeks to be a source of support and entertainment for the critical moment we are experiencing.

If you miss music festivals, this weekend you have one in ‘Minecraft’