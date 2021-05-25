If you made a mistake on your tax return, the IRS has a tool for you to correct it

Although the May 17 deadline for you to submit your tax return to the IRS is past, many people may have submitted their documents with errors in them. If this is your case, don’t worry too much, because the IRS has a tool available on its website with which you can make some very common corrections.

After filing your tax return, you may have seen that you made a mistake or forgot to put something on your filing. In these cases the IRS recommends its tool called ‘Should I File an Amended Return?’ (Should I amend my return?), Which is part of the Interactive Tax Assistant.

This tool can help people determine if they need to correct any errors or if they need to make other changes to their tax return that they have already submitted to the IRS.

Some of the common mistakes you may need to correct could include information on marital status, income, deductions, and credits.. Generally, you do not need to file an amended return to correct a mathematical error or if you forgot to include a form or an attachment.

Typically, the IRS will correct math errors without your warning and will notify you of the correction by mail. Also, the IRS will send you a letter asking for any missing forms and attachments.

Remember that if you are expecting a refund of your original return, you should not file an amended return until the original has been processed.

Note that the IRS is taking longer to process tax returns that were mailed in paper form.

What’s more, the IRS is taking more than 21 days to send refunds, as some tax returns require a more extensive review, such as the Refund Recovery Credit amounts that are incorrect or tax returns that used the 2019 income to calculate the Earned Income Tax Credit and Additional Tax Credit for children.

So now you know, if you want to check that you sent everything correctly, it is best that you use the tool to correct anything in case you need it.

-You may also like: The creator of TikTok resigns from the company having a fortune of $ 44,000 million to dedicate himself to reading books