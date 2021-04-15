If you liked Who Killed Sara you should not miss this Netflix mystery miniseries | Entertainment

The suspense series are living a great moment on Netflix, the Mexican series Who Killed Sara has been the most watched series for several days, picking up the witness of Behind His Eyes. If you are looking for more intrigue, you should not miss Safe, a Netflix mystery miniseries that is very worthwhile.

If you like series and movies that do not reveal the name of the murderer until the end, surely you have already seen Behind his eyes, or the most recent Who Killed Sara, the Mexican series that has become the last great success of Netflix grabbing the top spot in the list of most viewed series worldwide.

If you are fond of the suspense and mystery genre, it is very likely that you know Harlan Coben, and even that you have read some of his books. The American novelist is one of the great current references of the crime novel, author of titles such as the series Myron Bolitar or El bosque.

In 2018 the author signed a contract with Netflix whereby he decides the exclusivity of several of Coben’s projects, including adaptations of existing and future books.

The first collaboration between Coben and Netflix was Safe, an eight-episode British mystery miniseries of about 45 minutes in length which premiered on the platform in 2018 with very moderate success despite the great quality of the series.

Safe tells the story of Hall, a widowed father with a complicated relationship with his teenage daughter, Jenny, and his desperate search after her disappearance after a party. As a good mystery series, during his investigation, he discovers the hidden secrets of friends and neighbors, and that everyone around him seems to have things to hide..

If you are tired of always seeing the same plot and ending in all films, here we leave you a selection with the best suspense and intrigue films that surprised at the time for their groundbreaking bet.

Everything is complicated with a murder, and the countdown so that his daughter does not suffer the same fate. A story told from various points of view in which the pieces fit together little by little until the final outcome.

If you liked Who Killed Sara, and you have been wanting more suspense, do not hesitate to give Safe a try, one of the best suspense miniseries you can see on Netflix.