If you liked The Boys, you can’t miss INVINCIBLE

Amazon Prime premieres next March 26 the animated series INVINCIBLE, adaptation of the comic series created by Robert Kirkman

Who said that animated series are only for children? Next week the first three episodes will premiere of the animated series INVINCIBLE, an adaptation of the homonymous comic series created by Robert Kirman (The Walking dead) and the cartoonist Cory Walker for the Image Comics publishing house and that ECC editions will launch next April a compilation volume with volumes 1 to 12.

The animated adult superhero series revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), a boy like any other his age, except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni- Man (JK Simmons). But as Mark develops his own powers, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Invincible also features the voices in its original version of Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (Spree Until the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified: Raylan’s Law), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Ninee), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Gray Griffin (The Avengers Assemble), Max Burkholder (Imaginary Order), among others.

Invincible is a Skybound production executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), Catherine Winder (The Angry Birds Movie, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) with Supervising Directors Justin Allen & Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man), and Linda Lamontagne as casting director. Invincible, Kirkman’s second longest comic series, concluded in February 2018 after 15 years.

If you are a connoisseur of Robert Kirkman’s comic book series, you will undoubtedly know that it is not a superhero story like any other. Rich in character development, packed with hilarious new versions of the genre’s biggest superheroes, and packed with gory, over-the-top action worth reading. Something that we can see replicated in the first three episodes that we have been able to enjoy before its premiere on March 26.

In the three episodes that we have seen, the series so far follows the same direction as in the comic, although this format allows to develop with more time certain characters of the series created by Robert Kirkman, add some new ones and, in general, let the story breathes in a way that should help make it a compelling weekly experience. In each installment of more than forty minutes each, Amazon has given the team working on the series the freedom to tell this story in a way that should excite fans of the series, without alienating new fans they will no doubt recognize. to the versions of the heroes of the Justice League in the first chapter.

With an intriguing mystery at the core of the story, and a great supporting cast made up of some of the strangest and most intriguing superheroes you’ll see on screen, Invincible has a lot of potential. It can also be said that it is perhaps even more violent and bloody than the original material of the comics, but if you are a follower of Amazon’s other live action series, The Boy, adaptation of the Garth Ennis comic series, you are sure to love.

In terms of animation, Invincible is very similar to DC movies and animated series, although I would highlight the design of the characters that is very varied and does not feel that they are all the same as in Justice League Throne of Atlantis or The Son of Batman , to look for a simile, I would say that it is closer in terms of tone, design and animation to Harley Quinn, and that the characters have tried to make it as similar as possible to the original material.

I also recommend that you try to see it in the original version since the actors do an incredible job in this aspect, I would need to see the series in dubbed version to be able to judge this aspect in the Spanish version as well. Steven Yeun is excellent as Mark, and JK Simmons (Spider-man) proves to be the perfect choice for Omni-Man, not just because he looks like JJ Jameson with powers. Also highlight the work of Zachary Quinto, Walton Goggins, Sandra Oh or Seth Rogen.

The only but that can be found in the series is that perhaps they have not included too many variations with respect to the original material of the comics so it is difficult to surprise those who have read them over and over again, however for those who land For the first time in the world of INVINCIBLE you will surely be fascinated by the unexpected and brutal twists that we can find in the series, which despite its duration, more than 40 minutes, is not long at all and is very entertaining from beginning to end.

Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) is a boy like anyone else his age, except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (JK Simmons). But as Mark develops his own powers, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Director (s): Jeff Allen

Cast: Steven Yeun, JK Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Gray Griffin, Max Burkholder

