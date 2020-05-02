Fortnite, the fashion video game created by Epic Games, is related to the deception of users who promised help to advance the game and thus stole the account and data of the players, according to ESET, a company specialized in detecting threats.

ESET’s investigation also uncovered fake apps to gain perks that install malware on the victim’s computer, or the ability to install the game on Android when this option doesn’t exist.

“As is often the case with those applications that are highly successful, criminals do not take long to take advantage of their own benefit at the expense of users. It was already observed in the case of Pokemon Go a few years ago and now it repeats itself with Fortnite.

The success of this game is explained by the possibility of playing it on smartphones, although at the moment this possibility is limited only to iOS devices such as the iPhone or iPad.

According to ESET, one of the most used techniques is to prepare videos in which players are instructed how to download and install a supposed version of Fortnite for Android.

Options offered to download the Android game

This possibility does not currently exist, and what they intend is to attract users to click links that download all kinds of fraudulent applications, some even with the appearance of the game but that, in reality, only show ads or install other applications that do not have to do with Fortnite.

On the other hand, users who enjoy this game on their computers are also affected by this type of deception.

Some users want to gain advantages over their rivals and so they look for ways to cheat and install some type of software that allows them.

“These applications to obtain competitive advantages that end up infecting the equipment of the players with malware (hadware is often used to continuously display advertisements and report benefits to criminals) or to steal the access credentials of the game,” says one ESET statement.

Offer of applications to get competitive advantages in Fortnite

Cheating on users of this game where players promise help to advance the game and steal the account and associated data. For example, the case of a teenager that another user convinced to give him his credentials to access the game, promising in return that his character would get all kinds of accessories that otherwise would have cost him many hours and money.

“Logically, once these data were obtained, the offender changed them and this teenager could no longer connect to his account, losing all the progress made and all the accessories he had paid up to that moment (estimated at $ 300),” he says. the notice.

The problem did not end there, since the mother’s credit card was linked to the account she used to play Fortnite, and the criminal could use it.

The criminal had also taken control of his Gmail account, most likely by sharing the same password as the one used in the Fortnite account.

“Criminals take advantage of any fad that may serve to capture new victims, and use the most varied techniques to achieve this.” Said Camilo Gutierrez, head of the Research Laboratory of ESET Latin America.

Here are some tips from ESET to avoid falling into Fortnite related traps:

Download applications only from official stores. As much as you want to play Fornite on an Android device, until Epic Games officially announces it, do not download it from any site other than the official Google Play store, and always review in detail that it is the legitimate application.

Never provide access credentials to anyone who asks for them, no matter how many rewards or favors you promise to do. And remember that the same password should not be shared in different services either.

Cheating in games is already frowned upon in itself and can even have negative consequences, such as preventing you from playing the account again. If you also access all kinds of links indiscriminately to achieve these advantages, there is a risk of infecting the device.