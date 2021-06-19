If you have Windows 7 you will no longer be able to update the drivers through Windows Update | Technology

You will no longer be able to update the drivers through Windows Update if you have Windows 7, although there is an exception.

Microsoft has just put another slab on Windows 7, an operating system that is no longer supported since January 2020, and that now you can no longer receive driver updates through Windows Update, as has happened throughout life.

Specifically, this Microsoft policy change, which is explained in an official document, affects Windows 7, Windows Server 2008 and Windows Server 2008 R2, which will no longer be able to update drivers through Windows Update.

This is due to the fact that the SHA-1 root certificate for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 ceased to be valid on May 9, causing partners to start publishing SHA-2 signed drivers that have been causing various operational problems. and that it is incompatible on Windows Server devices. This has advanced Microsoft’s decision that it will also not allow SHA-2 signed drivers to be published on Windows Update.

Luckily there will be an exception, and that is that those clients who are enrolled in the program Extended Security Updates (ESU) will continue to access these updated drivers: “If your organization uses the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, you will continue to have the ability to deploy drivers to your managed devices using Windows Server Update Services.”

In any case, it will not be forever, because these Windows 7 drivers within the program will continue to be compatible until January 2023, with which basically, Microsoft closes the tap on updating drivers in Windows 7. The only good news for Windows 7 users is presumably going to be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

