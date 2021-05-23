If you have to jump into the pool at Tesla, it’s now

In recent sessions we have been talking about the importance of the support of the lows of the ‘hammer’ of the March 4 session at $ 539.49. Price level that remains unperforated.

Technical analysis

FUTURE BULLISH TURN IN OVERSELLING

Short term

Medium term

Long term

We insist on the bullish strategy on Tesla of the last few days because few long-term bullish values ​​are trading at such clear support levels: at the gates of the session lows in the form of a hammer on March 5 ($ 539.49). The ‘hammer’ candle typically occurs at the end of a prolonged corrective phase and often takes place near key supports. Interpreting this as a turning point of the trend, going from bearish to bullish.

The point is that the lows of the ‘hammer’ can be part of the end of an ‘a’ wave, the highs of the subsequent bounce (780.79) the end of a wave ‘b’ and we may be at the end of a wave ‘c’. A corrective ‘abc’. It is true that the ‘c’ waves tend to fall below the minimum of the ‘a’ wave minus when it is an irregular plane. Although this we will know better a posteriori of course. In any case, if you have to jump into the pool at Tesla, it must be now, at the gates of the important support that it has at the lows of the ‘hammer’ and as long as it is not clearly pierced at the close of the session and weekly candles. Closing below would be a worrying sign of weakness, although it is true that sometimes it is drilled in a rapid movement to build upward divergences from there.

However, what is clear is that around the March lows is where it makes sense to try on the long side. Daily Oversold Returns Extreme Readings And although it is true that the price is trading below the daily MM200, we know that it generates a lot of noise and false signals. It is not as foolproof as the weekly MM200 is. I wouldn’t worry too much about piercing the 200-session moving average.

Tesla daily chart