“If you have to choose, you will come with me”

Olga Moreno has returned to speak about her family in Survivors. The wife of Antonio David Flores was sincere with another of the contestants of the reality, Carlos Alba, who expressed how much he misses them and how united she feels to the children of her husband and Rocío Carrasco.

About Rocío Flores, Moreno has said that “it’s marvelous”. The conflict between Flores and her mother has become more topical than ever as a result of the latest episodes of the documentary Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive, where Rocío Carrasco tells why she has been separated from her children for so long and has exposed under what conditions could you resume the relationship with both.

Olga Moreno, for her part, praised the daughter of Rocío Carrasco and Antonio David: “She has a heart that we go … She thinks more of others than of herself. What she wants is for her family to be together. Lola has come out the same. They are both super similar, without being from the same mother“, has said.

Likewise, Moreno has brought into the same conversation David flores, the youngest son of Rocío Carrasco, with whom she has a very great bond, according to what she has told. “I love them madly and they know it. And they love me,” he said.

Antonio David’s wife has not stopped there and has launched a devastating phrase for Rocío Carrasco: “My David, if you have to choose, from all over the world, my David is coming with me. He tells me, that he cannot be without me, “he assured.

Moreno has also referred to the moment of the separation between her and Rocío Flores before going to contest the reality show and that the television cameras captured. “It has cost me so much to separate from them … When I said goodbye to Rocío, she could not separate, I got into the car and held on too,” he said.