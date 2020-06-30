These will be the first lucky ones to update to the latest version of the Chinese fork.

MIUI 12 It is the latest version of Xiaomi’s customization layer. Arrives loaded with newsincluding design changes, a revamped dark mode, notification management improvements, and increased security.

The first Xiaomi devices to receive the new version have started updating this week, so there are already some lucky people who can enjoy it. If you have one of these devices, the arrival of MIUI 12 is imminent.

These are the first lucky ones

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition

Redmi K20 (Its global version is the Xiaomi Mi 9T)

Redmi K20 Pro (Its global version is the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro)

Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 Pro (Its global version is the POCO F2 Pro)

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition

Redmi K30 5G

Terminals like the new ones Xiaomi Mi 10 they are already receiving the update via OTA. The new flagships of the Chinese firm were to be the firstThere was no doubt about that, but devices such as the Xiaomi Mi 9, the Redmi K20 and the most recent Redmi K30 have also been targeted.

What you will notice most with MIUI 12 are the small aesthetic changes that reach every corner of the interface. In addition, new animations have been designed that will increase the feeling of fluidity in the system. Users have been asking for it for a while, the dark mode, which now includes third-party applications.

On the other hand, we find changes in multitasking, applications will be displayed differently. You can also enjoy easy access to the tools you use the most in your day to day, thanks to the new quick settings menu.

It may interest you | Xiaomi begins to roll out MIUI 12 stable beta on these 3 devices

At Xiaomi they have had time to think about the safety of users, so you will have at your disposal a new system designed to protect your data. MACE (Mobile AI Compute Engine), is the new system presented by Xiaomi and will ensure that our sensitive information is protected at all times.

The rest of smartphones that will update to MIUI 12

If your smartphone is not among the lucky ones, do not be discouraged, there is an extensive list of Xiaomi phones that will update to MIUI 12 in the coming weeksYou just have to wait a little longer.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

POCOPHONE F1

LITTLE F2 Pro

LITTLE X2

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

Xiaomi Mi MAX 3

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Redmi Y2

Redmi S2

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi 6A

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi Y3

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi Note 9s

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Join our Telegram channel to stay on top of all the latest Android hours. If you prefer, you can also insurers on Instagram.

Follow Explica.co