These will be the first lucky ones to update to the latest version of the Chinese fork.
MIUI 12 It is the latest version of Xiaomi’s customization layer. Arrives loaded with newsincluding design changes, a revamped dark mode, notification management improvements, and increased security.
The first Xiaomi devices to receive the new version have started updating this week, so there are already some lucky people who can enjoy it. If you have one of these devices, the arrival of MIUI 12 is imminent.
These are the first lucky ones
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition
Xiaomi Mi 9
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition
Redmi K20 (Its global version is the Xiaomi Mi 9T)
Redmi K20 Pro (Its global version is the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro)
Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition
Redmi K30
Redmi K30 Pro (Its global version is the POCO F2 Pro)
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition
Redmi K30 5G
Terminals like the new ones Xiaomi Mi 10 they are already receiving the update via OTA. The new flagships of the Chinese firm were to be the firstThere was no doubt about that, but devices such as the Xiaomi Mi 9, the Redmi K20 and the most recent Redmi K30 have also been targeted.
What you will notice most with MIUI 12 are the small aesthetic changes that reach every corner of the interface. In addition, new animations have been designed that will increase the feeling of fluidity in the system. Users have been asking for it for a while, the dark mode, which now includes third-party applications.
On the other hand, we find changes in multitasking, applications will be displayed differently. You can also enjoy easy access to the tools you use the most in your day to day, thanks to the new quick settings menu.
It may interest you | Xiaomi begins to roll out MIUI 12 stable beta on these 3 devices
At Xiaomi they have had time to think about the safety of users, so you will have at your disposal a new system designed to protect your data. MACE (Mobile AI Compute Engine), is the new system presented by Xiaomi and will ensure that our sensitive information is protected at all times.
The rest of smartphones that will update to MIUI 12
If your smartphone is not among the lucky ones, do not be discouraged, there is an extensive list of Xiaomi phones that will update to MIUI 12 in the coming weeksYou just have to wait a little longer.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
POCOPHONE F1
LITTLE F2 Pro
LITTLE X2
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Xiaomi Mi 8
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Redmi Note 7S
Xiaomi Mi Note 3
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2
Xiaomi Mi MAX 3
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
Redmi Y2
Redmi S2
Redmi Note 5
Redmi Note 5 Pro
Redmi 6A
Redmi 6
Redmi 6 Pro
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Redmi Y3
Redmi 7
Redmi 7A
Redmi Note 8
Redmi Note 8T
Redmi 8
Redmi 8A
Redmi 8A Dual
Redmi Note 9s
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Join our Telegram channel to stay on top of all the latest Android hours. If you prefer, you can also insurers on Instagram.
Follow Explica.co