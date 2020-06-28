In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There are many people who like to cook, but sometimes we don’t have time to spend hours in the kitchen, or we lack the ability to prepare elaborate recipes. Therefore kitchen robots come to our aid.

He food processor Taurus Mycook One It is one of the best quality / price ratio they offer. And has discount on Amazon. Now it is on sale at a price of 319 euros.

It is a good opportunity to get a complete robot able to prepare more than 7,500 recipes, thanks to its multifunctions: it grinds, pulverizes, grates, chops, crushes, chops, emulsifies, mounts, kneads, fries, cooks, steams, makes broths, weighs and has a turbo function.

This smart food processor can do up to 14 tasks. It is programmable and also has an integrated steamer.

It is one of the few kitchen robots that uses induction cooking. This offers a faster and more controlled heating rate, ideal for getting the perfect stir fry, and reaches up to 120 degrees. It also allows for faster cooling. It also consumes less and the jug does not have any type of electrical element, making it dishwasher safe.

With Taurus MyBook One Cooking is as easy as weighing ingredients on your built-in scale, selecting time, adjusting temperature, adjusting speed, and you’re done.

Another advantage is that allows cooking at four levels at the same time: two-level steamer, rockrose and basket. This speeds up the preparation of recipes that require different types of cooking.

They are also important the accessories it carries: it has an integrated scale to weigh the ingredients, a spatula, a butterfly dough accessory, a strainer basket, a measuring cup, a 2-liter stainless steel jug and a 2-level steamer.

If you are looking a powerful and quality food processor, even cheaper than the Lidl’s robot, the Taurus MyBook One It has a discount on Amazon, it stays at only 319 euros.

