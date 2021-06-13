if you have Game Pass you can play it from day one

Finally! Fans of history and the ‘Age of Empires’ saga, mark the following date on the calendar: October 28, because Microsoft has just confirmed that it will be when ‘Age of Empires IV’ is officially launched. And not only that, but those who are Game Pass subscribers will be able to play it from day one.

Microsoft has lived up to expectations. ‘Age of Empires IV’ was expected for autumn 2021 and, indeed, that will be when it arrives. It’s been a long wait (the first time we heard about the game was on August 21, 2017 and the first video in November 2019), but we can finally say that the new ‘Age of Empires IV’ is closer than ever.

‘Age of Empires IV’ returns to fight for the throne of the RTS

The Redmond company has taken advantage of the announcement of the release date of ‘Age of Empires IV’ to reveal new images and some gameplay. They have not shown the interface and, let it be said, not much more is revealed than what we saw at the event dedicated to the game a few months ago, but it never hurts that we can see for ourselves what the new ‘Age of Empires’.

We know that there will be eight factions of which the Normans, the Delhi Sultanate, the Mongols and the Chinese are confirmed. It has also been recently leaked that the others will be the English, the Russians, the Holy Roman Empire and the Abbasids (Saracens), but it is better to take that information with a grain of salt. There will be multiplayer mode (with up to 1,280 troops fighting each other), major campaigns and the “Art of War” mode.

We also know that Relic Entertainment has taken great care in improving the level of detail of the buildings and troops, something that is evident in the trailer that we have on these lines. There are still many details that we still have to know, but we already know that, saving the distances, we have just over four months to play it. Let’s remember: ‘Age of Empires IV’ will be released on PC on October 28 and will be available on Game Pass on launch day.

