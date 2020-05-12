         If you have crashed Windows try this keyboard shortcut before giving up all hope and restarting

And not, not CTLR + ALT + DELETE. Windows has many different keyboard shortcuts, and most of the best known are focused on productivity, that is, doing things faster and simplifying repetitive tasks.

But, one that perhaps not many people know is the Windows keyboard shortcut to restart your video drivers. If it happens to you that your computer hangs, it is a good idea to try this shortcut before giving up everything and forcing a hard restart.

The combination that works only on Windows 8 / 8.1 and Windows 10, it restarts the graphics subsystem and in many cases it can bring your PC to life in a hang that seems definitive.

You just have to press Windows key + CTRL + Shift + B. The screen will go black for an instant and you should hear a beep. If it is successful, everything will appear as it was and you will not have to restart the computer losing your job because you had not saved.

Pressing Windows Key + CTRL + Shift + B restarts your graphics card drivers.

It is especially effective if the crash occurs when you play a video game or were working with a video editor or other program that uses resources from your GPU. The shortcut is an integral part of Windows 10, and works to reset both video drivers from Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD.

If the shortcut doesn’t do anything for you, chances are the hangup isn’t related to your graphics card. There you can go to the old and well-known CTRL + ALT + DELETE and see if the system reacts and lets you open Task Manager to kill the unresponsive processes. If that doesn’t succeed, all you have to do is press that reset button or force shut down the laptop.

