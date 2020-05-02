The announcement was made by the head of the CDMX government, who added that other hospitals and more beds will also be enlisted to attend to patients.

The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) will receive non-eligible patients who are suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19.

During his participation in the press conference from the National Palace, he indicated that Mexico City is the entity in the country with the most cases of Covid-19, because it was the one that had the first case of the disease on February 25, added to the 9 million inhabitants and 22 million inhabitants of the Metropolitan Area that it shares with the State of Mexico.

Given this scenario, Sheinbaum added that the decision was made for the IMSS to open its doors to those who have symptoms of Covid-19.

“The IMSS can open its doors to people who have Covid-19 or symptoms and who can attend any Social Security hospital, given that there are already several national institutions mainly saturated; a part of ISSSTE and two of the five hospitals that CDMX has, ”he pointed out.

He announced that the hospital capacity will be expanded, so from next week the capital of the country incorporates four other hospitals that will be totally or partially converted to Covid-19 To increase care capacity in the city, this represents, he said, about 130 additional intensive care units with ventilators, in addition to other hospital beds.

For his part, the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, explained the scenarios under which people will be cared for.

“In scenario 1, if a patient is at home and begins to feel unwell,” what we ask you to do is call Locatel 56 58 11 11 or 911, you will be answered by doctors who are going to do a medical evaluation to assess your condition. If it is determined that it is an urgent case, an ambulance is sent to him and when he picks it up he already knows which hospital he has to go to, “he explained.

While the second scenario is that if someone is in the Respiratory Assessment Module of a hospital and it is already saturated, “it is not that they do not want to, they can no longer receive it, in which case, the hospital communicates to Locatel or 911 and the same is sent in that ambulance to the hospital that has the capacity and availability of Social Security.

“And a third scenario, the patient is on public roads because he went out to do an essential activity or for whatever reason is on public roads and begins to feel bad. It is the same procedure, call 911 or Locatel and at that time locating it, because it is another of the determinations, where it is also determining trying to be the closest hospital and then it reaches the hospital, “he said.

