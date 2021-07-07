If you have been vaccinated and you are still afraid of the coronavirus, you are not alone

A woman with a mask. (Photo: LumiNola via .)

It’s difficult, if not impossible, to get used to how tough the pandemic is. Having to live with an invisible but deadly virus ravaging society, protected only by measures such as reducing social interaction, wearing a mask and washing hands is a mentally critical situation, but that is how we are succeeding.

More than a year later, many people are still living in terror, even after receiving two doses of the vaccine. Studies have shown the very high efficacy of the vaccine in preventing the disease and, above all, the most serious symptoms. However, overcoming a trauma is not easy, especially with constant news about new strains and escape mutants.

These are the reasons why it is so difficult to stop living in fear and so you can readjust to normal life once immunized.

Fear usually persists even though the danger has passed

After a traumatic event, it is normal to remain on alert for a while. The human brain is programmed for survival and to flee from danger, explains Lucy McBride, an expert in internal medicine.

“We are fearful by nature and we feel vulnerable when there is a threat like the coronavirus,” says McBride.

The process is similar with various types of trauma. People who are in a serious car accident develop symptoms of PTSD and it may take a while for them to dare to ride a car again. Similarly, those who suffer gender-based violence often take a long time to start a relationship with another person.

The theory is the same with the coronavirus. After more than a year of sustained trauma, it is not going to be easy to go from a hypervigilant mindset to a state …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.