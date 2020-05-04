The list of mobiles with which users can no longer continue using the popular free messaging application has begun to go viral WhatsApp from January 31. These are older models that will run out of technology that allows them to support the latest versions of this app.

WhatsApp, in your next update, It will delight its users with interesting and advanced news, but on the contrary it will leave out of its technical needs many models that are a few years old. The company argues that it is a matter, above all, of security.

These older mobiles have operating systems more outdated and will not meet the standards requested by the app to continue providing its services. And beware, especially model users have bad news iPhone: iPhone 4 and earlier will be excluded from these services.

In addition, those who have iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c and iPhone4S models must update their operating system to the version of iOS 9. If not, WhatsApp will not be available.

Regarding the mobiles that use the system AndroidAs they are a multitude due to the large number of commercial brands there are, it is summarized that all terminals that do not have at least one operating system in version 4.0.3 will not be able to continue using WhatsApp. To get an idea, currently the latest version is 10, but it is common for many users to keep 8 and 9. Version 4.0.3 is from 2011.

WhatsApp news

WhatsApp comes with new versions in its next version: internal browser to not leave the application when web links are opened, search for words in the most advanced conversations, listen to voice messages without entering the app (from notifications), dark mode for battery saving, self-destructing messages, or filters for Instagram-style photo editing.

