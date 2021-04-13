If you have an LG mobile here you can check if it will be updated to Android 11, 12 and 13 | Technology

After leaving the mobile market, the South Korean company LG has confirmed that it will continue to offer updates to its terminals for three years. Today we have just seen the official confirmation on which terminals will receive an update to Android 11 and the next two versions.

The company has already promised updates for the phones that have been purchased even though they are no longer going to develop more mobiles, for now. However, updates do not imply that new versions of Android will arrive.

At the moment, the status and date of the update to Android 11 of the following LG phones is already known:

LaunchStateLG Velvet 5G April 2021CompleteLG G8XQ3 2021In testingLG Velvet 4GQ4 2021In testingLG G8SQ4 2021In testingLG WingQ4 2021In testingLG K52Q4 2021In testingLG K42Q4 2021N testingV50, V50S, Q70, Q9261, Q9251, Q9251, testing.

However, And the next versions of Android? The OTAs of Android 12 and Android 13 they should reach some LG mobiles and this is what we have seen on LG’s Korean site.

We remind you that many of the new features that Android 12 brings with it have to do with an aesthetic renovation and optimization of some functions.

It looks like development goes ahead not only for security updates but also to release Android 12 and Android 13 for the following mobiles:

Android 12Android 13LG WingYesYesLG VelvetYesYesLG Velvet LTESyesYesLG V50sYesNoLG V50YesNoLG G8YesNoLG Q31YesNoLG Q52YesNo

As we see, Android 12 seems to reach all the models that the company has launched lately while Android 13 would only do it to the most modern models, that is, LG Wing and LG Velvet in 4G and 5G edition.

It certainly seems that LG’s commitment is clear and it may be a good opportunity to get an LG Velvet at a good price now that the large retailers are removing the available stock of them.

The LG Wing is quite a striking model and the design of the rotating screen is very interesting, although on a day-to-day basis it depends on the type of use you make. Of course, it is a much larger and heavier mobile.