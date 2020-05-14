Although we all love Android, there is no doubt that in the tablet market the Google operating system has nothing to do. Apple dominates with an iron fist thanks to its iPad and it must be recognized, this device is second to none.

Despite Samsung’s good work, iPads offer tons of versatility. It doesn’t matter that we want it to surf the internet, watch movies or series or to work, the iPad fulfills any of these functions in an outstanding way.

Turn your iPad Pro into a much more productive device thanks to this accessory

The iPad Pro is without a doubt a very productive device but due to its extreme thinness only has a USB Type-C port, something that for many can be a problem and that the latest version of its operating system allows you to connect wireless mice.

But luckily there is a solution for it. We bring you a small accessory that connected to the USB port of the iPad –or any other device with a USB Type-C port– adds extra productivity Since it allows you to add an HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot and a 3.5 mm jack port for headphones, something that will be appreciated by all those who do not have wireless headphones.

This small hub made of aluminum Perfectly fits the iPad so that unlike other similar accessories it does not take place on our desk, maintaining the essence of mobility of the iPad itself. In addition to this, its price is really economical since so it only costs 40 euros.

In short, if you have an iPad –or any other device with a single USB Type-C port–, this accessory is a must. For very little money we are going to add an extra productivity so now nobody can tell you that the iPad is not almost like a laptop.

