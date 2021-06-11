If you have a TicWatch, we have good news for you with Wear OS 3.0

Mobvoi confirms that its latest and most advanced watch, the TicWatch Pro 3, will officially update to Wear OS 3.0 in the future.

Just yesterday we learned that Samsung plans to present its new wearable experience at the next MWC 2021 on June 28, and that is the South Korean manufacturer will be the first to make a move with a Wear OS 3.0 that unifies platforms with Tizen in one of the most ambitious movements in the wearable industry since birth.

The downside is that this third iteration of Wear OS will not reach the previous Galaxy Watch watches, news that Fossil repeated shortly after for its range of current smartwatches, although not all are shadows because we have a manufacturer that will update to Wear OS 3.0, and it is not that other than Mobvoi.

In fact, the Beijing-based firm stars in some of the most advanced smartwatches in the Android catalog, and probably with the TicWatch Pro 3 we are facing the best, so the good news is to know that this smartwatch will receive the improvements of Wear OS 3.0 as soon as the update packages are released by Google and Samsung.

Mobvoi confirms that its compatible watches will receive Wear OS 3.0, starting with a TicWatch Pro 3 that has probably become the best smartwatch on Google’s Wear OS platform.

WearOS is completely renewed at Google I / O 2021 with these interesting news

It was confirmed by a user on reddit, although certainly the information comes from Mobvoi itself through its technical assistance services, which responded affirmatively to a user’s query.

So, the positive part is that we can already confirm that Mobvoi watches compatible with the new firmware will be updated, at least their TicWatch Pro 3 which was released in September 2020, although on the negative side we can talk about that what improvements will be incorporated are not disclosed nor if this will be the only updated model:

Hello. Thank you for contacting the Mobvoi support team! I have confirmed that the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS will be updated to Wear OS 3.0 in the future. Thanks for your patience and understanding. Best regards, Mobvoi support team.

We understand that the new wearable Android experience will come to all variants of the TicWatch Pro 3, including the models with GPS and LTE, since in both the hardware is shared with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 chipset plus 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

We must also assume that all the improvements that Google and Samsung implement on Wear OS will be available to other partners, given the more closed and less customizable nature of the system, although this will have to be confirmed later … At least good news, if you have a brand new last generation TicWatch!

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro S, analysis: two screens and WearOS in a good smartwatch with the wrong processor

