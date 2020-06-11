Important news for those who have Sonos brand devices at home. From now on, the Sonos S2 app will be available in the Android and iOS app stores.

What use is that application if you already have the usual one on your cell phone?

From now on, Sonos devices manufactured from a few years ago (including the latest models such as the Sonos ARC, Sonos Five and the third generation Sub), will only work fully if used with the new app.

According to a statement from the brand, most of its products will be compatible with the Sonos S2 app, but those who have even older devices, can be used without problems with the Sonos S1 Controller.

The S1 will update automatically on the usual app, so on your part it will only be necessary to be connected to the internet and now. Your users and settings should not be lost or changed.

Both apps are distinguished by their names and colored icons: the S2 is gold and the S1 is silver.

Enter this link to find out which devices are compatible with each app.

What is the S2 app for?

With this platform, you will be able to use Sonos products compatible with high-resolution audio technology, including Dolby Atmos (like the one available in Arc), greater security, a friendlier interface to find content more quickly and customize sound aspects such as volume, or manage what content plays on each connected speaker in the house.

All you have to do is download the Sonos S2 application, delete the previous one and your system will update automatically.

What if I have new and old Sonos devices (compatible with S1 Controller only)?

Sonos puts in its official statement the following information that we will share as it came to us (to avoid misunderstandings):

Remove products that are only compatible with the Sonos S1 Controller from the system. If all your products are compatible with S2, when you download the Sonos S2 app they will update automatically.

Replace S1 products with their S2 compatible equivalents. If you prefer this option you can use the program Trade Up, through which they receive a 30% discount on new products. https://www.sonos.com/en-us/tradeup

Keep your system running with S1 Controller. The app will continue to receive security improvements and bug fixes, in addition to continuing to work with Sonos partners to maintain compatibility as its music and voice systems continue to evolve.

Divide your Sonos system in two, keep the S1 app and download the S2 app, so your systems work independently within the home. In this league you will find the details to carry out this division: https://support.sonos.com/s/article/4845?language=en_US