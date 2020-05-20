Little by little, 4K quality television content has been conquering the different streaming platforms. Series and movies that we can now easily watch on our televisions, such as TVE series, the public network catches up and renews the app that it shares exclusively with Samsung.

Samsung’s connected TVs or SmartTVs have long had an exclusive application that allows them to offer all the contents that RTVE has in its streaming section To the letter. Now that application receives an update to offer content with better image quality.

While the rest must use the free mobile application or consult the website, the owners of a Samsung SmartTV television have this application that today receives improvements in both image quality and search functions.

As announced by RTVE, users will have 4K content exclusive to the house, in addition to 150,000 programs, series and others that this application already offered. The catalog includes all the programs of all public television channels: La 1, La 2, Canal 24h. Teledeporte and Playz, the young digital channel.

Series that are having very good reviews like the Ministry of Time or programs like MasterChef You are now in another section of the application called “Most Popular Videos”. The public company wants finding the contents is much easier and faster with this new distribution.

Another function, which fulfills that same objective, is a content prescription tool that facilitates its discovery and direct access. It is not necessary to enter the application, it is only necessary to rest the cursor over the logo to view the programs that RTVE recommends and directly access them with a single click.

RTVE has also developed other applications for these specific televisions with Clan content for the smallest of the house and with sports programs from TDP.