If you have a Samsung Galaxy S20 or Note20, your camera just got better with a long-awaited feature

This dual recording function allows us to record a video using the rear cameras and the front camera at the same time.

Samsung has a habit of porting the new functions of its flagships, currently the Galaxy S21, to terminals of previous generations and this is what has happened with dual recording mode that is coming to the series Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 in its last update.

This new feature is activated with the latest software update

As we can read in the specialized media SamMobile the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 +, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 are receiving a new operating system update, in which in addition to receiving the May 2021 Security Patch a new camera feature called Dual recording.

As its name suggests, this recording mode allows us to capture a video with the front and rear cameras at the same time, in such a way that the signal from one of the cameras will always be shown in a small window at the top, which we can move around the screen with total freedom to place it in the most appropriate place in each case.

Then we leave you a demonstration video how this dual recording mode works:

This update is progressively reaching all owners of a mobile terminal of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 family and it could be a few days before this new firmware version reaches your country, so do not despair that sooner rather than later you will be able to enjoy this new feature.

It has not yet been revealed if this dual recording mode will reach other smartphones of the Korean brand such as the Galaxy S20 FE, of which a version with a more powerful processor or its folding terminals, therefore, it will be necessary to wait for future updates of these models to verify it.

