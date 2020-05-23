ATLANTA – Joe Biden, the virtual Democratic presidential candidate, was irascible in an interview on Friday with a well-known black radio journalist who asked him about the support he has among African-Americans and about his running mate.

She was repeatedly asked by Charlamagne Tha God about reports that she would choose Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is white, as a vice president candidate. He told him that black voters “saved his political life in the primaries” and “want things in return.”

“I do not declare who I am studying. But I assure you that there are many black women under study. Many, ”said the former vice president.

When a Biden collaborator tried to end the interview, the journalist said, “You can’t do that to the black press.”

Biden replied, “I do it to the black and white press,” adding that his wife needed to use the television studio.

And then he added: “If you have difficulty deciding whether to support me or support Trump, you are not black.”

The driver replied that questions about the running mate, which Biden has assured will be a woman, have nothing to do with President Donald Trump, whom many black voters consider racist.

“See my record,” Biden said, recalling that when he was a senator he promoted the Voting Rights Act of 1965. “The NAACP has supported me in each of my campaigns. Come on, see my career, “he added. The NAACP is the oldest organization promoting civil rights.

Biden has highlighted his relationship with black voters throughout his campaign, his dependence on them by running for senator for the state of Delaware, and having been vice president and top aide to former President Barack Obama.

In the primaries, older black voters sided with Biden among a wide range of pre-candidates that included several African-Americans, such as Senator Kamala Harris, a favorite for the nomination of candidate for vice president. Other names include voting promoter Stacey Abrams; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; Legislators Val Demings and Marcia Fudge, and Obama’s ambassador to the UN, Susan Rice.

Symone Sanders, an adviser to Biden, said her last observation in Friday’s interview was “a joke.”

“Let’s clarify what the vice president said,” Sanders tweeted. “He wanted to make it clear that he is willing to compare his career in the African-American community with that of Trump whenever he wants,” he added.

The Trump campaign took advantage of Biden’s statements. “He truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, can order the behavior of blacks,” said Katrina Pierson, an adviser to the reelection campaign.

