If you have a cell phone, now the Mexican government will have your biometric data | Tec Review

Modifications to the law will force users to provide more information. (Photo: iStock)

You have a cellular? Now, the government will have your biometric data. In accordance with the approved modifications to the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law and that will be voted in the Senate of the Republic, now each user must register in the National Register of Mobile Telephone Users. What data will be mandatory? We tell you more.

It may interest you: The consequences for researchers (and science) of the loss of support

It is not optional: the Mexican government will have your biometric data

According to the opinion that will be discussed by the senators – and which has already been approved by the deputies – these are the requirements that the cell phone companies will have to demand from all their users and will be administered by the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT):

1. Telephone number

2. Date and time of SIM card activation

3. Full name

4. Nationality

5. INE, CURP or passport

6. Biometric data of the user (such as your fingerprint, the iris of your eye or your face)

7. Address

8. Details of the telecommunications concessionaire

9. Contracting scheme (paid, prepaid or even postpaid)

These will be an indispensable requirement for all and the measures will have to be demanded by the companies, although the registration can be done remotely, as long as the veracity of the data can be verified.

“Registration will be mandatory for the user, who must provide official identification, proof of address and biometric data. The concessionaires must collect the information and validate it, in addition to providing the information that will be included in the registry ”, says in the document approved by the legislators in committees and that is expected to be discussed in plenary.

Even if the line is removed, this does not imply that the data of the new record will be deleted.

To cancel a number that was stolen or that you want to change, the cell phone company must register it in this registry.

The changes provide that the information contained in the National Register of Mobile Telephone Users be protected by the Federal Law on Protection of Personal Data and Access to Public Information. Nevertheless, may be required by the security and law enforcement authorities.

The modifications also contemplate sanctions for companies that do not comply with these new regulations.

An initiative that revived

In 2008, the initiative was promoted by the then federal government, but was suspended in 2011, when a black market was discovered that sold the information to extort money from users.

The organization Digital Rights Defense Network He rejected these changes and asked the Senate of the Republic not to approve the opinion that was voted positively by the deputies last December.

The @senadomexico seeks to create the National Register of Mobile Phone Users, a mandatory record associated with your biometric identity, which puts your privacy and security at risk. Here we tell you why we should tell you # NoAlPadrón pic.twitter.com/mUhbNRfXnV – R3D (@ R3Dmx) March 25, 2021

They warned that the Register is a new version of the National Registry of Telecommunications Users (RENAUT).

“RENAUT was eliminated in 2011 because its database was leaked and made available on the black market. Instead of influencing the reduction of crime, the crimes of extortion and kidnapping increased by 40 and 8%, respectively, during the period of validity of the registry. Similarly, studies such as the report by the World Association of Telephone Operators GSMA on mandatory registration of SIM cards (2016) indicate that there is no evidence that it reduces crime ”.