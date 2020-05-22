Having a good connection at home is a necessity today, especially now that the coronavirus crisis makes being at home more important than ever, to the point that even teleworking has become essential in recent months.

However, unfortunately, it is possible that in some corners of our houses we do not have an excellent internet connection. Either because the cable is not reaching or simply because we are too far from the router. There are many solutions to this problem, such as wiring the entire house although unfortunately this is often not possible Since we either live in the parents’ house or we live directly for rent and the owner does not allow works to be done.

However there is a much simpler solution and it is buy a Wi-Fi extender or what is the same a repeater. In this way it does not matter where we are at home or at work, because we will always have a Wi-Fi connection.

Take advantage of this offer and have internet anywhere in your home

This extender that we bring you today is much more interesting than other similar products. Its installation is very simple since we only have to insert it into a plug and use a computer to configure it and pair it with our Wi-Fi network. The point is that this extender not only acts as a Wi-Fi repeater but also allows us to connect directly to the internet by cable thanks to its two ethernet slots. That is, it is a mix between Wi-Fi repeater and PLC.

But be careful because it is two gigabit ethernet ports so thanks to this device we can achieve great internet speed, 1000 megabits per second of performance compared to about 100 Fast Ethernet. In summary, if we have high-speed fiber in our house, we will achieve maximum speed.

Best of all is its price. Because we can find this device in PC Components with a discount of up to 25%. Its official price is 79.99 euros, so if we buy it right now, it will only cost us 59.99 euros.

As we have previously said, installing a wiring system at home is the best option to have the best internet quality, but it is not always possible. So if we have internet problems at home and we want to get the best quality without spending a lot of money and above all without doing any kind of work, a Wi-Fi extender like this is our best option.

