If you hadn’t gone, sad story of Marco Antonio Solís

If you hadn’t gone, the sad story of Marco Antonio Solís | Instagram

Really sad! Out of what many imagine, the lyrics of If you had not gone, the enormous success of Marco Antonio Solís, The Buki, It does not refer to the goodbye of a woman or the end of the love of a sentimental relationship, but of something much sadder and deeper.

The beloved Marco Antonio Solís expressed through the lyrics of If you had not gone away the pain of losing a son, his stepson and son of his ex-partner Beatriz Adriana, Leonardo Martínez. It was the same singer-songwriter who revealed to the world the sad story behind one of El Buki’s most iconic songs.

It was during a conference in Chile in 2016 that Solís shared that the song was composed after Leonardo was separated from his family and did not return alive. The famous singer said that he was on tour in Europe when everything happened and that those responsible for separating the young man from his family asked $ 800,000 in exchange for his freedom.

Marco Antonio Solis He shared that despite the enormous efforts of his loved ones, it was not possible to have the amount they required in time, it was too late for Leonardo Martínez and it was that painful loss that inspired Si no te harte gone.

It is most likely the origin of this song that causes people to project and identify with it, although in most cases it is related to the separation of a couple, love and feelings at the end.

The singer and composer assures that this song has the grace of God and that is why the public identifies with it. If you hadn’t gone, it emerged in the 80’s; however, it was in the 90’s when it achieved enormous success.

If you hadn’t gone, it was originally recorded by Marisela, in one of his discs produced by Solís with ten songs; later, he himself took it up with his voice and it was a resounding success.

This song was born, you say it well, many years ago, in 1984, I wrote it in those times, it belonged to Marisela’s album, a production that I did with 10 songs. From there she recorded it, and later, in 99, I recorded it, shared El Buki.

The dear famous shared that it is a very special song, which even transcends generations, many thought it was a new song when he recorded it and the same happened with the young people when the Maná group took up this success.