“If you give me a fixed section …”

Valeria Ross and Arturo Valls faced their last day in Pasapalabra on Tuesday as members of the blue team with Javier Dávila. But Zapeando’s collaborator resisted leaving the contest.

“I have created a bond and I am very sorry that today is the last program … “, said the comedian. Roberto Leal asked him: “Are you considering letting go of Zapping and coming here more fixed?”.

Ross replied that “I would love to, but you don’t have a fixed section for me, do you?”. The presenter pointed out that they could raise it, while the guest assured that “it could be created.”

“Could be a stewardess with jokes”, replied the collaborator of the La Sexta space, but Leal pointed out moments before starting the day’s program that “it would be fixed at the table, not as a hostess, but we talked about it with Dani -Mateo- and your team.”