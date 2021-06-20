“If you get vaccinated, I’ll give you a car”, that’s how things are in Moscow

Can you imagine the president of the Community of Madrid giving away cars for getting the vaccine? The joke would be told alone … But despite the peculiarities of our governments, there are places where day-to-day life is somewhat more surreal. One of those places, without a doubt, is Russia. In an effort to accelerate the slow rate of vaccinations in the country, the Moscow high command has stated that will raffle several cars for residents getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sergei Sobyanin, mayor of the metropolis, explained that anyone over 18 years of age who receives the first of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from June 14 to July 11, would automatically enter a drawing to win a car. Specifically, you said that each week five vehicles would be given away worth 1 million rubles each, about 11,500 euros at the current exchange rate. That is a more generous incentive than the one in Spain … if there were, of course.

The Russian capital reported 7,704 new infections last Sunday [13/06], the most in a single day since December 24. Authorities confirmed 14,723 cases across the country, the highest total also 24 hours since February 13. Still, the strategy “it’s just a temporary solution”, In the words of Sobyanin himself. “To avoid new restrictions and ensure a sustainable improvement of the situation, we need to significantly accelerate vaccinations,” adds the Russian oligarch.

Sobyanin has publicly lamented the few residents who have chosen to get vaccinated. No new figures have been released on how many have received the dose, but on May 21 he said that 1.3 million out of a total population of more than 12 million had received, at least one. But we will leave the science to the scientists. What specifically interests us here is the incentive used to attract Muscovites: no money, no food, no drugs, no alcohol, a full-fledged car.

Lada Granta (2018)

Last year, the best-selling car in Russia was the Lada Granta with 126,112 units, so it seems a likely candidate for this task. The affordable Kia Rio has also become one of the most popular in the country; It was the third most successful in Russia last year and even surpassed Lada as the country’s best-selling car in 2015. Lada also recently launched the Niva Travel, and the fireproof 4 × 4 still continues among its ranks, but the Granta has more. attractive to the market.

Source: .