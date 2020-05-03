The pressures of confinement begin to cause us to be more sensitive, with the people we live with. It is understandable and nothing strange. So many hours together and with a normal tension due to the reduction of spaces and a change of routine.

Tension leads us to have to be more tolerant of what makes us uncomfortable with others; they must be endured, especially in the most difficult moments.

A few days ago I heard great advice, for those who are about to explode and instead of doing so, learn to quickly get away from the stage where they are. Someone compared it to when you feel like giving your stomach back, and you hold yourself back until you do it in the bathroom. It is something similar, try not to make your scene in front of the others and try to contain yourself to the maximum, until you manage to do it in private. The truth is, others don’t have to pay the cost of your negative moods.

But in the same way, if you are seeing how the people next to you are, then do not add fuel to the fire. Try to omit your opinions and comments, keep quiet and not be inopportune with what you want to say. It is much better not to say something.

Try to control your emotions, on the one hand to contain yourself in front of what others do or say; and on the other, not to intervene and go around saying things, or behave as if you don’t care about others.

Let’s find a way to continue to carry isolation in the best possible way. Let’s be more empathetic and likeable. It is an opportunity to grow and bring out the best in us. If you are wrong, acknowledge your mistake, apologize and / or grant forgiveness.

