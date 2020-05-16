We are in a very sensitive moment for all workers. Many find it hard to return to normal while others wait for a call to return to their original jobs. In the case of workers in the private transport sector, it is quite a challenge, although Uber has already taken letters in the matter with a measure that requires you to wear a mask to use the service.

Forced to wear a mask

Concern about the spread of COVID-19 it is a fact. In the last few days we have seen the numbers decrease little by little without showing upturns, which is good news. However, it is a fact that you still have to take the necessary precautions to avoid transmitting the virus by air, and for that, it is best to carry out all kinds of prevention.

At Uber they have it clear and it is that to resume the workflow, or whatever is possible, they have implemented a very strict rule: everyone has to put on a mask to use the service. And the company is firm in this since will require US drivers and passengers. The USA, Europe, South America, India and Canada take a selfie before starting the trip to show that you have the mask on.

This regulation is immediate and has serious consequences for all those who do not comply with them. As you can imagine, a trip can be canceled if one of the passengers does not meet the established standards. No risks should be taken, but Uber itself has stated that “Drivers and passengers who repeatedly violate mask policies risk losing access to Uber”, according to the statements published by Engadget.

Will Uber save your information?

Uber’s standard of wearing a mask is a sign that the company wants to return to normal as soon as possible, risking as little as possible. Everything indicates that this will continue until next June when the situation is reconsidered in view of the progress of this measure.

But there is one thing that many people may notice and that is that taking a selfie is collecting data. The firm in this regard has been clear and has said that it will not collect biometric data of what is requested in the passenger and driver checklist.