If you don’t want to avoid damaging the car’s paint, avoid these everyday elements

Keep the car paint in perfect condition is easier said than done. Because it is not the big things that damage it in the long term, but the small things that happen almost daily. And there are many everyday elements around us that tend to deteriorate the paint of our vehicle without even realizing it until it is too late.

Modern car paint is applied in multiple layers to protect the bodywork, and although it is developed with durability in mind, various substances and materials that we encounter daily they can damage it. You will find many solutions for this problem, such as ceramic coating or protective films, but there is no objection that the most economical solution is to keep the car clean and use products specifically designed for it. Next, we will see what to avoid to damage the paint.

Asphalt salt

When we come to the cold season in the Northern Hemisphere, the most common danger is the salt of the roads. Although there are many substances without salt to prevent ice from forming on asphalt, they are often more expensive, so people continue to use the good sodium chloride. The problem is that this mineral is corrosive, which means that it will eat away at the paint over time. And that happens because it sticks to the underside of the vehicle, as well as to the body panels that make contact with the splashes of the wheels.

While it is not something that can be avoided too much, especially if you live in an area where it snows constantly, you can minimize the damage washing your precious car as often as possible. If you can afford it, applying a premium coat of wax before the winter chill sets in will provide additional protection. The underbody can also be sealed with specific products, and in fact you can do it yourself if you see yourself for the work, or take the car to a professional car care.

Coffee and soft drinks

Have you ever placed a cup of coffee or soda on the roof of the car while you were in a hurry and then watched with a horrified face as it tipped over and spilled the contents on the surface of the body? Both drinks contain acid which can damage the car’s chromatic finish and various colorants that stain when dry. Those who know about this say that the key is to clean up the spilled liquid immediately and completely with a soft cloth and wash the affected area with soapy water right afterwards.

Tree sap

As long as internal combustion engines exist, vehicles have been enemies of the trees. But who knew that the latter would retaliate by releasing sap each spring? If you park your car under one, the substance rich in nutrients and minerals will stick to the body. While it won’t cause any instant damage, leaving it unattended will eventually damage the paint’s protective layer and will cause discoloration through lack of shine. In other words, it will become matte by hives.

When the sap hardens, it is also extremely difficult to remove. Auto care experts recommend using a automotive decontamination soap and isopropyl alcohol, or specific products that remove the sap from the pull. How to avoid it? Certainly, during the hot months it is difficult, since if you choose to park away from a tree, the most likely thing is that the car will receive the sun during the time you are stopped and then it will be an oven on board. So either green dirt or hellish heat.

Bird droppings

Commonly recognized as the pu ** bird that the freshly washed car has screwed up, the bird droppings they are also harmful to car paint. By now we are all clear that these beings defecate indiscriminately on everything that crosses their path. Unfortunately, our vehicles seem to be among your favorite targets. These droppings are acidic and have the potential to damage the clear coat that acts as a varnish, especially when hardened.

To try to prevent this from happening, you can choose where to park carefully, but if your car has been selected by the bird on duty, it is important to clean the droppings before they harden. Avoid using kitchen or toilet paper (now you will see why shortly) and get a little water, a specific soap to treat car bodies and, if possible, a soft microfiber cloth. With all this in hand, you just have to follow the advice of Master Miyage in Karate Kid (1984): “wax, polish wax.”

The patterned bugs

Flying insects and the front sections of vehicles seem to go hand in hand, especially during the summer. Those dead bugs They may seem harmless, but they can actually cause serious paint damage to your vehicle due to the acidity of their bodies. If not removed immediately, body prints can be permanently etched into the upper layers. Experts advise remove them immediatelyEither with a specific product or with a cloth, water, the movement of our hand.

Rolls of paper

Widely used these days for just about everything, common paper rolls (especially low quality ones) should not be used to clean or dry the car. There are some designed specifically for automotive cleaning, but for the most part, the use of kitchen and toilet paper can create marks – similar to a swirl – or even scratches in the paint or the coating that protects it. Our nose and our rear are used to this type of paper, but the paint of the car needs specific care.

The easiest way to prevent this from happening is to make use of microfiber cloths and keep them clean after each use. Using a cloth filled with small particles of dirt is more damaging to paint than a roll of cheap paper. Think if you would ever use a piece of kitchen or toilet paper now to clean yourself. Why wouldn’t you enjoy it in the same way and it would even creep you out. Same for the car. The greater the smoothness with which we rub its surface, the longer the painting will remain flawless.

Dish soap

We say it from the beginning of this post: if you wash your car, do it frequently and with specific car care products. The Dishes soap it is not one of them. Its pH (acidity) level is higher than that of dedicated car paint care products, and some of them contain small abrasive particles that help to eliminate difficult stains, such as oil in abundance or tomato; those who have had to rub these types of stains will understand.

While the dish soap will do an exemplary job of cleaning, you will also have removed any forms of wax on the body. Besides, also can be slowly damaged, scratched and even corroded the top layer of varnish. Also, the finish will be very opaque, so it is best to use a dedicated car shampoo. They’re easy to find and generally inexpensive, so there’s really no excuse to use dishwasher soap in place of car-washing soap.

Source: Autoevolution, Carwise