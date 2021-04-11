The presenter of Todo es lie, Risto Mejide, has been criticized on social networks by some viewers of the program after this Speak directly to a sound technician for a mistake made.

The events occurred this week, when Mejide was commenting on the labor scene in Spain in full pandemic.

“On a day like today, in which we see that the accumulated incidence rises, that saturation in hospitals increases, that unemployment … There will be those who say: ‘Look how good, 59,000 fewer unemployed, 71,000 more affiliated in Social Security, 116,000 workers leaving the ERTE … ‘. Now. But also 400,000 more unemployed than a year ago, some speak of 700,000 depending on the date, 900,000 people in ERTE… “, the presenter has listed.

It was at this point that a onomatopoeic sound effect A bomb has interrupted the intervention of Risto Mejide, which has visibly annoyed the presenter.

“Hey, don’t give me the ‘boom’, really, man. This doesn’t make any sense, I’m talking about very serious things that affect a lot of people. If you don’t understand, work on another program“Said, indignant, Risto Mejide.

@ristomejide @todoesmentiratv -Dad What is fascism ?. -Fascismo is RISTO MEJIDE humiliating a colleague, the sound technician, live for putting a comic effect in the middle of a program that pretends to be comic. “IF YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND IT, WORK ON ANOTHER PROGRAM” pic.twitter.com/ZLnEFRHnrX – Guillermo Guijarro (@williguijarro) April 6, 2021

The attitude of Risto Mejide towards a program partner has been criticized by some viewers on social networks, who have branded the presenter as “arrogant” and “cocky”, while others have defended Mejide assuring that “it is not to take it as a joke and less to put that type of thing “.

Other users, for their part, have downplayed the incident and asked the program for more coherence: “Anyone has a bad start on a specific day. It’s the boss, yes, but be consistent. allows humorous sounds Previous of the collaborators, what did that about the technician come to? “, asked a tweeter.