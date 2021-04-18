If you don’t have a permanent address, you may still qualify for the $ 1,400 stimulus check.



The IRS may send your stimulus check payment to an address of your choice.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has a reminder in case you don’t have a permanent address or bank account: you may still qualify for the stimulus check and other tax benefits.

It is a fact that the IRS cannot issue a stimulus payment to eligible individuals. but your information does not appear in the database of the tax agency.

If you are one of the people who does not usually file a tax return, even if you did not have any income last year, you will need to share some information with the IRS And the only way will be by filing a 2020 tax return.

When your return is processed the agency will be able to send you the stimulus check payment to an address that you select. You don’t need a permanent address or have a bank account or have a job. If you meet the requirements the IRS will issue a payment on your behalf even if you haven’t filed a tax return in years.

For example, a homeless person may indicate the address of a trusted friend, relative, or tax filer. You can also choose a shelter, day center, or transitional living program if you don’t have a home of your own.

If you are a homeless worker you can get an earned income tax credit (EITC), the only requirement is that you live in one of the states of the country or in the District of Columbia.

On the IRS page you will find how to claim the 2020 Recovery Refund Credit.

#IRS has an ongoing effort during the pandemic reminding people who don’t have a permanent address that they may still qualify for Economic Impact Payments and other tax benefits. Help us spread the word: https://t.co/S6njx8WXc6 #COVIDreliefIRS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k0vYmpp81q – IRSnews (@IRSnews) April 15, 2021

