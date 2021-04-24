“If you don’t accept the sacrifice, this is not for you”

04/24/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

The holder is valid for Joana, for boxing and for life. A couple of months wait for her with a draconian diet to lose weight and reach those 47,600 kilos that allow her to compete in her category. She arrives at the gym with today’s lunch, some rice cakes and a banana, and a hard day of training awaits her. One more. “If you are not able to accept the conditions and the sacrifice, this is not for you. It’s hard to train so many hours and know that a boiled fish with vegetables awaits you at night. Sometimes my guts roar so much that it prevents you from sleeping, so I have a yogurt as a ‘recipe’ so I can rest & rdquor ;, he explains. He tells it with that tranquility that he gives off and analyzing each answer. For inappropriate questions there are already others and PastranaHe simply chooses “to stay away from controversies.

We already know the prejudices and stereotypes that exist in this world in which I live. I dedicate my time to demonstrate and if someone does not want to see reality, which is that of a woman who has reached the top in boxing, it is their problem. It is what we must transmit to those who come behind. Referrer? I do not have the visibility of other sports but in mine I am. I like girls to send me messages and tell me about their concerns. I couldn’t do it & rdquor ;.

BEFORE THE CAMERA

Joana pastrana, thirty years old and an impressive sports resume. But life goes on and the day will come when the next ’round’ will be outside the ring. As an ambassador for Oysho he conducts virtual trainings, is a lecturer and teaches courses. “I am evolving beyond boxing and I have to focus on the future. The proposal came to me to work on this Movistar series and I didn’t think twice & rdquor ;, she explains excitedly. Her role as the Amazon gladiator is going to surprise you. “I would like to be a film specialist – he says – because it goes a lot with my personality and it gives me that adrenaline rush that I wouldn’t be able to live without & rdquor; He says this word several times during the interview and acknowledges that “if I didn’t have it, I would look for it. The important thing in this life is to feel and with adrenaline I am pure feeling & rdquor ;.

