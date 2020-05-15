COVID-19 also changed the way its partners work (Photo: .)

Starting next Monday, May 18, Uber will force the use of face masks both their conductors like to passengers in Mexico and other countries, as a new guideline to avoid contagion of COVID-19 inside the vehicle.

Although the transport service platform already recommended its “partners” to wear the mask, now will require them to take a selfie and share it in the app before a passenger gets on the unit.

While passengers will not be required to take any photos; However, The company recommended that drivers cancel trips if they do not have their faces covered.

In addition to this, the company based in San Francisco, California, in the United States, also recommended that vehicle windows are kept down during journeys to improve air circulation; also, limited to three the number of passengers that can board a vehicle and prohibited any of them from occupying the passenger seat.

At the end of the trip, both will be asked to give feedback inside the app about safety and hygiene, being subject to lose access to the app in case of repeated breaches.

These new protection policies against the health crisis will be applied in almost all of its markets: the United States, Canada, Europe, most of Latin America and Asia.

Mexico remains in the Phase 3 contingency. This Thursday, the Health Secretary (SSa) reported that they have registered so far 42,595 positive cases and 4,477 deaths from COVID-19. Likewise, there are 26,746 suspected cases and a total of 155,932 people studied.

By federal entity, the majority of registered cases are concentrated in the Mexico City with 11,664, the Mexico state with 7,255, and Baja California with 2,856. The minority is in Zacatecas with 172, Durango with 144, and Colima with 54.

At International panorama, confirmed and active cases (from May 1 to 14) by region of the World Health Organization focus on America: 573,363 cases or 49.5 percent. While in Europe it registers 367,225 cases or 31.7 percent.

The total number of confirmed cases worldwide is 4,248,389But those confirmed in the last 14 days are 1,158,177, or 27 percent. The case fatality rate global remains at 6.9 percent.

How much has the pandemic cost Uber?

Uber has lost nearly $ 3 billion so far in the pandemic (Photo: .)

On the other hand, Uber reported last week some losses of USD 2,946 million between January and March, coinciding with the start of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic; some almost three times higher red numbers than the USD 1,016 million it lost in the same period last year.

Despite the poor results, Dara Khosrowshahi, director of the company, sent an optimistic message when assuring that, after having “touched bottom” in mid-April, Uber rides have been gradually recovering in recent weeks and although it seems that the goal of becoming a profitable company will not be achieved in 2020, indicated that the delay will be a matter of quarters and not of years.

This same Wednesday, the company indicated that it will issue USD 750 million in debt bonds for “potential acquisitions and strategic transactions” a day after knowing that they are negotiating the purchase of the food delivery company Grubhub.

